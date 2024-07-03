Ashwin Noronha Named New Chief Airport Officer at Guwahati Airport

The Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) has announced the immediate appointment of Ashwin Noronha as its new Chief Airport Officer.

He steps into the role previously held by Utpal Baruah, who has been with the airport since its management was handed over to the Gujarat-based conglomerate from the Airport Authority of India in October 2021.

Prior to this, Noronha served as the Chief Operating Officer at Mumbai International Airport Ltd. With extensive experience in the aviation industry, including at Qatar Airways Group, KPMG, and Zurich Airports in India, Noronha is set to bring valuable insights and leadership to Guwahati.

Commenting on his new role, Noronha expressed excitement about the challenges of airport management and the potential to impact lives positively. He also took a moment to thank his predecessor, Baruah, for his significant contributions to the airport's development.

Baruah recently stated that the airport's new terminal, which is being developed at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore, is now expected to be operational by April 2025, delayed from its original December 2024 target due to design changes.

In a company statement, it was highlighted that Guwahati Airport handled over five lakh passengers in May 2024, marking a 15% increase from the same month in 2023. The airport is set to undergo significant changes to accommodate growth and enhance passenger satisfaction in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)