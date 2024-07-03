Left Menu

NHAI's Multi-Pronged Strategy to Combat Monsoon Challenges

State-owned NHAI has initiated several measures to prepare for floods and provide emergency responses on national highways during the monsoon season. These measures include close coordination with state officials, the formation of emergency response teams, landslide management plans, and real-time geotechnical monitoring in vulnerable areas.

State-owned NHAI has undertaken a series of initiatives to bolster flood preparedness and emergency response mechanisms on national highways as the monsoon season approaches, an official statement revealed Wednesday.

Utilizing a comprehensive strategy addressing both hilly and plain regions, the statement highlighted that NHAI's field offices are working in close coordination with state administrations to inspect national highway stretches. These offices have formed dedicated emergency response teams, fully equipped with the necessary manpower and machinery to address landslide-prone sites.

At points where traffic might be obstructed due to massive landslides, alternative diversion plans have been formulated in collaboration with district administrations. Additionally, NHAI has implemented real-time geotechnical monitoring at select vulnerable slopes and tunnels on a pilot basis, further enhancing their preparedness.

