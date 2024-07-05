Left Menu

AkzoNobel India Accelerates Market Play Amid Intense Competition

AkzoNobel India is focusing on expanding its mass market and value segments while enhancing premium products amid rising competition. With global brand leverage, sustainability, and innovation, the company targets profitable growth. Despite new entrants like Aditya Birla and Pidilite, AkzoNobel remains optimistic and prepared for market demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:40 IST
AkzoNobel India Accelerates Market Play Amid Intense Competition
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

AkzoNobel India is ramping up efforts in the mass market and value segments while fortifying its premium product portfolio amid growing competitive pressures, stated Chairman & Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal.

Aligning with socio-economic and consumer demand shifts, AkzoNobel's India strategy is bolstered by sustainability and innovation. The company is leveraging global brands and expertise for profitable growth.

Entering FY25 with strong confidence, AkzoNobel India recognizes the heightened competition in the booming Indian paint market, driven by new players such as the Aditya Birla Group and Pidilite. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to its growth trajectory and meeting evolving market demands.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024