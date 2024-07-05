AkzoNobel India Accelerates Market Play Amid Intense Competition

AkzoNobel India is ramping up efforts in the mass market and value segments while fortifying its premium product portfolio amid growing competitive pressures, stated Chairman & Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal.

Aligning with socio-economic and consumer demand shifts, AkzoNobel's India strategy is bolstered by sustainability and innovation. The company is leveraging global brands and expertise for profitable growth.

Entering FY25 with strong confidence, AkzoNobel India recognizes the heightened competition in the booming Indian paint market, driven by new players such as the Aditya Birla Group and Pidilite. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to its growth trajectory and meeting evolving market demands.