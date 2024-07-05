Sri Lanka's Economic Turnaround: Ranil Wickremesinghe Chronicles Debt Restructuring Success

President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed on Friday that Sri Lanka has saved USD 8 billion due to 'effective economic management' over the past two years, attributing this success to debt restructuring.

The island nation finalized debt restructuring agreements with bilateral lenders in Paris on June 26. Earlier, on June 12, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursed the third tranche of USD 336 million from its USD 2.9 billion bailout package to Sri Lanka.

In April 2022, Sri Lanka declared its first-ever sovereign default since gaining Independence in 1948. The severe financial crisis led to the resignation of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amidst civil unrest. Wickremesinghe, addressing a ceremony in Kurunegala, emphasized the country's return from bankruptcy and outlined a four-year loan repayment plan.