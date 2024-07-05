Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: From Bifurcation Woes to Global Ambitions

After meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform the state over the next five years, emphasizing the necessity of central support. He assured both domestic and international investors of a business-friendly climate and stressed his party's commitment to development.

In a bid to rejuvenate Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid out an ambitious five-year development plan following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Naidu, addressing the media, highlighted the importance of central government's support for his seven-point agenda aimed at overcoming the state's economic and infrastructural challenges.

Firm on not resorting to political bargaining, Naidu reassured investors of a business-friendly environment, spoke of fast-tracking infrastructure projects, and hinted at future collaborations with the NDA.

