Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: From Bifurcation Woes to Global Ambitions
After meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform the state over the next five years, emphasizing the necessity of central support. He assured both domestic and international investors of a business-friendly climate and stressed his party's commitment to development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to rejuvenate Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid out an ambitious five-year development plan following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Naidu, addressing the media, highlighted the importance of central government's support for his seven-point agenda aimed at overcoming the state's economic and infrastructural challenges.
Firm on not resorting to political bargaining, Naidu reassured investors of a business-friendly environment, spoke of fast-tracking infrastructure projects, and hinted at future collaborations with the NDA.
