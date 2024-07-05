Vietnam's Missed Investment Opportunities with Intel and LG Chem

Vietnam has missed significant opportunities to attract multi-billion-dollar investments from leading multinationals like Intel and LG Chemical. The Southeast Asian country fell short in offering competitive investment incentives, according to its Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Intel had initially proposed a substantial $3.3 billion investment in a chipmaking project in Vietnam, contingent on the country providing a 'cash support' of 15%. However, when the support was not offered, Intel redirected its investment to Poland. The ministry's document dated June 29 revealed the push to launch an investment incentive fund.

In a similar vein, LG Chem abandoned its plans for a battery project in Vietnam after the country declined to cover 30% of the investment cost. Instead, LG Chem chose to invest in Indonesia, as per the reviewed document.