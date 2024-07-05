Left Menu

Vietnam's Missed Investment Opportunities with Intel and LG Chem

Vietnam lost out on multi-billion-dollar investments from Intel and LG Chemical due to lack of investment incentives. Intel proposed a $3.3 billion chipmaking project but moved to Poland after Vietnam declined 15% cash support. Similarly, LG Chem chose Indonesia over Vietnam for a battery project due to better incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:49 IST
Vietnam's Missed Investment Opportunities with Intel and LG Chem
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam has missed significant opportunities to attract multi-billion-dollar investments from leading multinationals like Intel and LG Chemical. The Southeast Asian country fell short in offering competitive investment incentives, according to its Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Intel had initially proposed a substantial $3.3 billion investment in a chipmaking project in Vietnam, contingent on the country providing a 'cash support' of 15%. However, when the support was not offered, Intel redirected its investment to Poland. The ministry's document dated June 29 revealed the push to launch an investment incentive fund.

In a similar vein, LG Chem abandoned its plans for a battery project in Vietnam after the country declined to cover 30% of the investment cost. Instead, LG Chem chose to invest in Indonesia, as per the reviewed document.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024