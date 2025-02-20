India's CNG Vehicle Surge: Challenges and Opportunities

The Indian CNG vehicle market is witnessing robust growth, with sales predicted to reach 1.1 million units by the end of the current fiscal year, according to a report by Crisil. This surge is largely fueled by government efforts to promote cleaner fuel options and a nationwide expansion of CNG infrastructure.

The burgeoning adoption of CNG has been bolstered by a significant rise in filling stations across India. Projections indicate that the number of CNG stations will surpass 7,400 by fiscal 2025, a sharp increase from just 1,081 in fiscal 2016, marking a compound annual growth rate of approximately 24%.

Despite this momentum, the Crisil report outlines several challenges that threaten the long-term viability of CNG. These include a reduction in the Administered Pricing Mechanism gas allocation, leading to uncertainties and increased costs for city gas distributors, compounded by competition from electric vehicles and alternative fuel technologies.

