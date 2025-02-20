Left Menu

India's CNG Vehicle Surge: Challenges and Opportunities

India's domestic CNG vehicle sales are set to hit 1.1 million units this fiscal year, propelled by government initiatives for clean fuels and expanding infrastructure. However, challenges such as fluctuating gas prices and competition from alternative fuels could impact future growth. Policy reforms are suggested to enhance CNG competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:22 IST
Vehicle in queue at a CNG filling station. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian CNG vehicle market is witnessing robust growth, with sales predicted to reach 1.1 million units by the end of the current fiscal year, according to a report by Crisil. This surge is largely fueled by government efforts to promote cleaner fuel options and a nationwide expansion of CNG infrastructure.

The burgeoning adoption of CNG has been bolstered by a significant rise in filling stations across India. Projections indicate that the number of CNG stations will surpass 7,400 by fiscal 2025, a sharp increase from just 1,081 in fiscal 2016, marking a compound annual growth rate of approximately 24%.

Despite this momentum, the Crisil report outlines several challenges that threaten the long-term viability of CNG. These include a reduction in the Administered Pricing Mechanism gas allocation, leading to uncertainties and increased costs for city gas distributors, compounded by competition from electric vehicles and alternative fuel technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

