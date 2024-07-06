VLF Enters Indian Electric Scooter Market with Unique Italian Design

Kolhapur, Maharashtra [India], July 6: The Italian electric two-wheeler brand VLF, founded in 1993 by Alessandro Tartarini, has announced its entry into the Indian electric two-wheeler market. With distinctive Italian design and heritage, VLF is collaborating with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing and distribution, promising an exciting experience for Indian riders.

Renowned for their unique design and strong personality, VLF's products aim to make a mark in the thriving electric mobility market. "In an extremely competitive and evolving market, our products need to be stylish and have a strong personality," said Tartarini. This philosophy fuels VLF's mission to provide electric scooters that are affordable and stylish alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be established in Kolhapur, leveraging KAW Group's six decades of manufacturing experience. VLF plans to launch its flagship electric scooter, Tennis, by the festive season this year, catering to a wide range of buyers from first-timers to experienced riders.

VLF will initiate a comprehensive marketing campaign to generate consumer interest, culminating with the official brand launch during the 2024 festive season. The campaign will include roadshows, engaging marketing activities, and participation in auto expos to establish VLF's presence in India. VLF aims to set up a robust dealer network, targeting major tier 1 and tier 2 cities, with 15 dealerships by the end of 2024 and scaling up to 50 by the end of the financial year.

Tushar Shelke, Managing Director of KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., expressed his excitement: "With VLF, we want to offer Indian consumers electric scooters that excel in both design and performance. Each VLF product has a distinct design language. We want our customers to experience this uniqueness." Stay tuned for updates on VLF's journey in India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)