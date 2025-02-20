Trump's Tariff Tango: Tesla's India Dilemma

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump criticized the potential establishment of a Tesla factory in India, attributing it to high Indian tariffs being a disadvantage to American interests.

During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held with the backdrop of escalating trade tensions, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs against countries imposing high tariffs on U.S. goods.

Musk, who attended the discourse, acknowledged India's auto import duties as being 100%, while Trump's conversation with Modi revolved around ensuring fairness in tariff policies.

