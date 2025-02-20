Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Tesla's India Dilemma

President Donald Trump expressed concern about Tesla potentially establishing a factory in India, citing high tariffs as a disadvantage for the U.S. During discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump criticized India's tariffs, asserting reciprocity if Tesla moves forward with its Indian operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:29 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump criticized the potential establishment of a Tesla factory in India, attributing it to high Indian tariffs being a disadvantage to American interests.

During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held with the backdrop of escalating trade tensions, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs against countries imposing high tariffs on U.S. goods.

Musk, who attended the discourse, acknowledged India's auto import duties as being 100%, while Trump's conversation with Modi revolved around ensuring fairness in tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

