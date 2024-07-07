Tragic Incident: Woman Killed in Mumbai BMW Collision

A tragic accident occurred in Mumbai's Worli area early Sunday, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa. The incident took place on the arterial Annie Besant Road when a BMW car, driven by Rajesh Shah, lost control and collided with the two-wheeler Kaveri and her husband Pradip were traveling on.

According to the police, Kaveri fell onto the road due to the impact. Passersby immediately alerted law enforcement, and she was quickly rushed to the nearby Nair Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. The couple, who are fisherfolk, were on their way home from Sassoon Dock in Colaba at the time of the mishap.

Authorities have booked and detained Rajesh Shah and another occupant of the car, Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)