Left Menu

Karnataka Plans Second Airport Amid Passenger Surge

Karnataka's Infrastructure Minister M B Patil announced a meeting to finalize the location for a second airport in the city. The government will evaluate passenger load and connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport. The exclusivity clause with the current airport's operator ends in 2032, paving the way for a new airport by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:51 IST
Karnataka Plans Second Airport Amid Passenger Surge
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Infrastructure Minister M B Patil announced on Sunday that a meeting will soon be held to decide the location for a proposed second airport for the city.

The key factors for consideration in the decision-making process will be passenger load and the connectivity to the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Patil stated.

If passenger load is prioritized, areas such as Sarjapura and Kanakapura Road will be considered. However, if connectivity to the existing airport is prioritized, Tumkur and Dabaspete will be leading options. These options will be discussed in the next departmental meeting and further reviewed with the chief minister before being taken up in the cabinet meeting.

The exclusivity clause with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which restricts another airport within a 150-kilometer radius, will expire in 2032, allowing for potential development of a new airport by 2033.

Given the time required for land acquisition and compensation for landowners, the planning process has already commenced. Major cities like New York and London have multiple airports in close proximity, and in Mumbai, the distance between two airports is 36 kilometers. The Karnataka government is examining if the exclusivity clause with BIAL applies to the Tamil Nadu government's airport project in Hosur.

KIA, the third busiest airport in India after Delhi and Mumbai, handled 37.5 million passengers and over 400,000 tonnes of cargo last year. It is projected to reach peak passenger capacity by 2033 and maximum cargo capacity by 2040.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024