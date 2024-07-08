Simpolo Vitrified Unveils Exclusive Tiles Gallery in Akola, Maharashtra
Simpolo Vitrified inaugurates an exclusive tiles and sanitary ware gallery in Akola, Maharashtra. The showroom displays an exquisite collection, including the latest products and updates to their renowned 'Ricco' collection. The new 'StrongX' surface offers unparalleled durability and easy maintenance, setting a new standard for matte finishes.
In a significant development for the Indian ceramic industry, Simpolo Vitrified has launched an exclusive tiles and sanitary ware gallery at Vardhaman Ceramic, Akola, Maharashtra. The expansive 3,000 sq. ft. showroom showcases Simpolo's latest innovations, including the groundbreaking 'StrongX' surface that offers unmatched durability and ease of maintenance.
Simpolo's newest gallery features their popular products such as the 1200x2400 Dry Granula and 1200x1800 Posh Surface, designed to enhance both indoor and outdoor spaces. The company also introduced the updated 'Ricco-2.0' collection, featuring the iconic Posh Surface with new color tones and 'Glimmer Tech' for a touch of elegance.
At the grand opening, Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Bharat Aghara stated, 'This showroom is set to revolutionize the tile shopping experience in Akola. We aim to cater to the sophisticated tastes of local consumers with a curated selection of high-quality products.'
