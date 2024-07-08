Left Menu

Pound Surges to Three-Week High Amid French Political Uncertainty and UK Economic Moves

The pound reached a three-week high against the euro following France's hung parliament scenario. In the UK, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves plans economic reforms to boost growth. Sterling also saw gains against the dollar, driven by healthy U.S. job data and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Bank of England's anticipated decisions and comments from its MPC are under close observation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:29 IST
Pound Surges to Three-Week High Amid French Political Uncertainty and UK Economic Moves
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound traded at a three-week high against the euro on Monday, as France's election indicated a hung parliament, heightening risks of political deadlock in the euro zone. Meanwhile, UK's new Finance Minister Rachel Reeves will commit to economic reforms to spark growth in her first major speech post-Labour's victory.

Since Labour's triumph on Thursday, the pound has risen by 0.5% against the euro, marking the European currency's lowest level since June 14. "Fiscal prospects might not affect the pound now, but French politics, US economics, and BoE rate expectations will," ING strategist Francesco Pesole noted.

The pound also increased by 0.4% against the dollar on Friday, reflecting strong U.S. job market data, although emerging weaknesses hint that the Federal Reserve may cut rates soon. Sterling remained steady at $1.2809, a significant milestone as it is the best-performing major currency against the dollar this year.

As the Bank of England's August 1 meeting approaches, markets see a 63% likelihood of a rate cut, especially with inflation easing and economic stability. BoE MPC member Jonathan Haskel's upcoming speech on inflation is anticipated keenly.

"Haskel's address is the first from the BoE since the election call, and expectations for an imminent rate cut make it highly significant," remarked Marc Ostwald, global economist at ADM Investor Services.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024