Soaring Vegetable Prices in Kolkata Hit Hard on Common Man

Retail prices for vegetables, eggs, and poultry meat remain high in Kolkata markets, causing hardship for the common man.

Tomato prices have soared to Rs 80-100 per kg from Rs 45-50 a month ago, while Brinjal is selling for Rs 110-140 per kg, a nearly 150 percent jump from early June, according to greengrocers in the city.

Prices for other vegetables such as bitter gourd, green chili, and bottle gourd have also increased by an average of 50 percent. Egg and poultry meat prices have risen by 20-30 percent in local markets.

''Now tomatoes in Bengal are coming from other states. There is a short supply of tomatoes from Bangalore and Himachal Pradesh due to heatwaves and heavy rain, which disrupted production and logistics,'' a source in the West Bengal Vendors Association told PTI.

Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay noted that price pain is due to the Centre reducing support for farmers via fertilizer and transport subsidies. Climatic conditions have also exacerbated the situation.

The West Bengal government continues to support its farmers facing rising input costs. However, the Centre's reduction in various subsidies means both farmers and commoners are suffering, stated Chattopadhyay, also a Trinamool Congress leader. The state government's retail distribution network, 'Sufal Bangla,' sells vegetables and food items at reasonable prices and plans to expand its number of outlets.

Inflation in essential items remains a pain point for families, as noted by local homemaker Manashi Sanyal. Food inflation likely intensified in June, following an 8.7 percent rate observed in April and May, according to Crisil's food plate cost tracker. The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian meal has risen by 10 percent year-on-year.

Despite the moderate overall retail inflation rate of 4.75 percent in May, food basket inflation remains high at 8.69 percent. However, fresh harvests from southern states are expected soon, which could ease prices.

