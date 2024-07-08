Left Menu

EEPC India Pushes for Revival of Interest Subvention Scheme in Pre-Budget Recommendations

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC India) has urged the government to revive the interest subvention scheme for exporters. EEPC India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia highlighted the importance of restoring the three per cent subvention rate for specific tariff lines and a 5 per cent rate for MSME exporters. Additional recommendations included tax incentives for R&D and investments in solar power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:37 IST
EEPC India Pushes for Revival of Interest Subvention Scheme in Pre-Budget Recommendations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC India) has called on the government to restore the interest subvention scheme for exporters in its pre-budget recommendations.

EEPC India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia stressed the necessity of the scheme, particularly in light of rising interest rates. He advocated for reintroducing the three per cent subvention rate for specific tariff lines and a five per cent rate for MSME exporters across all product categories.

The recent exclusion of merchant exporters from the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) has raised alarms. EEPC India noted that merchant exporters, operating on thin profit margins, are considerably impacted by credit costs. They proposed extending IES benefits to include a three per cent subvention rate for these exporters.

A government notice extended the IES for two months exclusively for MSMEs, leaving merchant and large exporters ineligible post-June 30.

EEPC India, representing nearly 9,500 member companies with over 60 per cent in the MSME sector, warned that this exclusion could severely affect businesses in competitive industries.

Other recommendations included reinstating a 150 per cent weighted deduction for R&D expenses, granting 100 per cent depreciation for MSME investments in solar power generation, and introducing a 25 per cent income tax slab for MSME manufacturing units with reinvestment conditions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024