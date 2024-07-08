Heroic Rescue: Woman Survives Train Accident in Navi Mumbai
A 50-year-old woman lost her legs but survived after being run over by a train at Belapur station, Navi Mumbai. The accident occurred as she missed a step while boarding. The quick response of co-passengers and security personnel, who alarmed the train to reverse, was crucial in saving her life.
A 50-year-old woman survived but lost her legs after she was run over by a train at a railway station in Navi Mumbai, an official reported Monday.
A viral video of the incident depicts the 'local' train reversing after an alarm by commuters, revealing the injured woman on the tracks.
Travelling to Thane from Belapur station, the woman missed a step while boarding the crowded train and fell. The train, already in motion, ran over her.
Co-passengers and security personnel raised an alarm, prompting the train to reverse.
The video shows the woman, with bloodied feet, trying to sit up as policemen rush to assist her.
'A Panvel-Thane train was reversed to save the woman, who was then taken to MGM hospital,' said Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's chief public relations officer.
She sustained severe leg injuries, according to railway officials.
