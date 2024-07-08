Humanitarian Crisis Escalates as Aid Trucks Stranded Near Gaza

Hundreds of trucks laden with vital food and water supplies are stranded on a scorching Egyptian road, awaiting permission to deliver much-needed aid to Gaza, where a dire humanitarian crisis is unfolding.

Approximately 50 kilometers from the Gaza border, trucks carrying flour, water, and other essentials line the dusty road, with drivers saying they've been stuck for weeks in the searing heat. This standstill is worsening Gaza's desperate situation, as it grapples with the aftermath of nine months of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The impasse has forced some food to be discarded due to spoilage, compounding the already severe shortages. Aid groups have warned of a looming famine in the besieged territory. Despite efforts from aid and commercial supplies entering through other channels, the amount falls short of the needs. Discussions involving Egypt, the US, and Israel have not yet succeeded in reopening critical crossings to facilitate the aid flow.

