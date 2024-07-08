Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Defence and Aviation Bases
The Russian Defence Ministry announced that on Monday its forces executed strikes targeting defence industry facilities and aviation bases in Ukraine. According to an official statement, the ministry confirmed that the objectives of the strikes were successfully achieved with the designated targets being hit.
Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that it had conducted strikes on defence industry targets and aviation bases in Ukraine.
"The objectives of the strike have been achieved. The assigned objects are hit," the ministry stated.
This report follows rising tensions and ongoing conflicts between the two nations.
