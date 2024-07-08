Monsoon Fury: Mumbai Battered by Torrential Rains
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday led to widespread flooding, disrupting flights and leading to the closure of schools and colleges. Over 300 mm of rain fell in just six hours, causing severe traffic and railway delays. Authorities warned of more showers and high tide in the coastal city.
Mumbai experienced severe flooding on Monday due to heavy rains, causing significant disruptions. Flights were halted, and schools and colleges closed as over 300 mm of rain fell in just six hours.
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's chief minister, urged residents to stay indoors due to heavy traffic and submerged roads and rail lines. Commuters faced knee-deep water and traffic gridlocks.
The extreme weather led to the cancellation of long-distance trains and considerable delays in air travel, with more heavy rains and high tides forecasted in the coastal city.
