Mumbai Rain Havoc: Train Services Disrupted by Severe Waterlogging

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to significant disruptions in Central Railway services on Monday, causing extensive inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Despite installing high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas, local trains came to a standstill for hours due to severe waterlogging.

Many out-station trains headed towards Mumbai also found themselves stranded during the deluge. The first incident of waterlogging was reported between Bhandup and Nahur stations, followed by multiple other locations including Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti, and Dadar.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who was in Mumbai to review monsoon preparedness, had instructed officials to ensure the smooth running of trains and assist passengers during emergencies. However, a senior railway official reported that waterlogging between Bhandup and Nahur led to the suspension of local services on the Main Line from 5:15 am.

Fast services on the Main Line were halted between CSMT and Thane around 8.30 am due to submerged tracks, followed by a suspension on the Harbour line between Vadala and Mankhurd stations at 9:30 am.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated extra bus services to aid stranded passengers. Additionally, 18 long-distance trains, including the Kolhapur-CSMT Mahalaxmi Express, were delayed due to waterlogging, causing significant hardship to passengers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)