Mumbai Rain Havoc: Train Services Disrupted by Severe Waterlogging

Mumbai experienced significant train disruptions due to heavy rain-induced waterlogging, affecting thousands of passengers. Central and Western Railway services halted, and emergency measures were deployed. Despite preventive efforts, several long-distance trains were stranded, and additional bus services were introduced to alleviate passenger inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:42 IST
Heavy rains in Mumbai led to significant disruptions in Central Railway services on Monday, causing extensive inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Despite installing high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas, local trains came to a standstill for hours due to severe waterlogging.

Many out-station trains headed towards Mumbai also found themselves stranded during the deluge. The first incident of waterlogging was reported between Bhandup and Nahur stations, followed by multiple other locations including Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti, and Dadar.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who was in Mumbai to review monsoon preparedness, had instructed officials to ensure the smooth running of trains and assist passengers during emergencies. However, a senior railway official reported that waterlogging between Bhandup and Nahur led to the suspension of local services on the Main Line from 5:15 am.

Fast services on the Main Line were halted between CSMT and Thane around 8.30 am due to submerged tracks, followed by a suspension on the Harbour line between Vadala and Mankhurd stations at 9:30 am.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated extra bus services to aid stranded passengers. Additionally, 18 long-distance trains, including the Kolhapur-CSMT Mahalaxmi Express, were delayed due to waterlogging, causing significant hardship to passengers.

