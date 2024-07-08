Left Menu

Severe Rains Disrupt Mumbai Airport Operations, 50 Flights Cancelled

Mumbai airport experienced major disruptions due to heavy rains and low visibility, leading to the suspension of runway operations and the cancellation of 50 flights, primarily those operated by IndiGo and Air India. Airport personnel were deployed to assist passengers, with flights diverted to nearby cities.

Updated: 08-07-2024 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Flight services at Mumbai airport faced severe disruptions on Monday due to low visibility caused by heavy rains, resulting in the suspension of runway operations for over an hour and the cancellation of around 50 flights, sources reported.

Among the cancelled flights, 42 were operated by IndiGo and six by Air India, according to sources.

Government-owned Alliance Air also had to cancel two flights. Operations at Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) were temporarily suspended from 2:22 a.m. to 3:40 a.m., during which 27 flights were diverted to nearby airports like Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore.

MIAL advised passengers to check schedules with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall in nine hours, significantly more than its suburbs, which saw only 14.8 mm during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

