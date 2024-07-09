Left Menu

United Airlines Jet Loses Landing Gear Wheel in Mid-Air, Lands Safely in Denver

A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 lost a landing-gear wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles but managed to land safely in Denver. The cause is under investigation. This incident follows a similar event in March involving a United Boeing 777-200.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 03:30 IST
United Airlines Jet Loses Landing Gear Wheel in Mid-Air, Lands Safely in Denver
AI Generated Representative Image

A United Airlines jet lost a landing-gear wheel on Monday when it took off from Los Angeles but landed safely in Denver, its planned destination, with no injuries, the airline said.

The wheel from United Flight 1001, a Boeing 757-200, was recovered in Los Angeles. "We are investigating what caused this event," United said. The aircraft involved in Monday's incident was a nearly 30-year-old 757, according to FlightRadar24 data. Boeing ended production of the 757 in 2004.

In March, a United Boeing 777-200 jet headed for Japan lost a tire mid-air following takeoff from San Francisco and landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024