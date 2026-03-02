Tragedy and Turbulence: A Son's Call for Aviation Safety Reform
Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra's late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has demanded immediate action against VSR Ventures following a plane crash involving his father. He accused VSR's owner of negligence and urged grounding their fleet until investigations are concluded. Pawar criticizes the preliminary crash report as insufficient.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra's late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his son Jay Pawar has taken to social media with serious allegations against VSR Ventures. He demanded immediate legal action and the grounding of their fleet until a comprehensive investigation is completed.
The January 28 crash, involving a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures, has sparked outrage, especially as a video shared by Jay Pawar purportedly shows VSR's owner Rohit Singh asleep in the pilot's seat. Describing the negligence as 'extremely serious and shocking,' Pawar's appeal is for swift and stringent measures from aviation authorities.
While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report highlighted visibility and runway issues, Jay Pawar expressed dissatisfaction, urging authorities to ensure a transparent, detailed investigation. He called for a potential halt of VSR Ventures' entire operations to prioritize passenger safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures
Aviation Alert: DGCA Issues Travel Advisory for 11 Middle Eastern Airspaces
Unveiling Aviation Safety: Investigation into Baramati Learjet Crash
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.
Airlines should ensure completion of refund process within 14 working days for tickets booked through travel agents, portals: DGCA.