Tragedy and Turbulence: A Son's Call for Aviation Safety Reform

Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra's late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has demanded immediate action against VSR Ventures following a plane crash involving his father. He accused VSR's owner of negligence and urged grounding their fleet until investigations are concluded. Pawar criticizes the preliminary crash report as insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:27 IST
Jay Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra's late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his son Jay Pawar has taken to social media with serious allegations against VSR Ventures. He demanded immediate legal action and the grounding of their fleet until a comprehensive investigation is completed.

The January 28 crash, involving a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures, has sparked outrage, especially as a video shared by Jay Pawar purportedly shows VSR's owner Rohit Singh asleep in the pilot's seat. Describing the negligence as 'extremely serious and shocking,' Pawar's appeal is for swift and stringent measures from aviation authorities.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report highlighted visibility and runway issues, Jay Pawar expressed dissatisfaction, urging authorities to ensure a transparent, detailed investigation. He called for a potential halt of VSR Ventures' entire operations to prioritize passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

