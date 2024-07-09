Ukrainian Drone Attack Grounds Flights in Russia
Flights at Russia’s Astrakhan and Volgograd airports were restricted following a Ukrainian drone attack. Russia’s air defence successfully neutralized 38 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, according to the Russian defence ministry. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Flights at Russia's Astrakhan and Volgograd airports were restricted on Tuesday following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to Russian news agencies.
Russia's air defence systems destroyed 38 drones launched by Ukraine overnight targeting multiple Russian regions, the Russian defence ministry earlier reported.
The incident underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
