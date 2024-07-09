ADB and Partners Launch Climate-Resilient Ship 'Manu Sina' to Enhance Connectivity

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Government of Tuvalu, and representatives from Honda Heavy Industries Co. Ltd have launched a new passenger and cargo ship, the Manu Sina, in Saiki. This new vessel is set to replace the aging Manu Folau, ensuring safer and more efficient transport between Tuvalu’s capital Funafuti and its outer islands.

The ship launching ceremony was attended by Tuvalu’s Minister for Transport, Energy, Communication, and Innovation, Simon Kofe, who led the Tuvalu government delegation. He was joined by ADB Deputy Director General for the Pacific, Hideaki Iwasaki, and Honda Heavy Industries Co. Ltd President, Hisaaki Masuda.

The Asian Development Fund (ADF), part of ADB’s Special Funds resources, is providing $30 million for the project, while the Government of Tuvalu is contributing $3 million. The ADF offers grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.

“The new ship will be a lifeline for the people of the outer islands,” said Mr. Iwasaki. “Safe, reliable outer island sea transport is essential to Tuvalu’s economy, social cohesion, intra-regional connectivity, and trade. It also plays a crucial role in improving women’s access to health care and markets.”

Minister Kofe highlighted the importance of the new ship, stating, "Shipping services are essential lifelines for our island communities. Ensuring their safety and efficiency is a top priority for our government. We deeply appreciate ADB's support and partnership in helping us achieve this goal."

Honda Heavy Industries President, Mr. Masuda, expressed his honor in contributing to the project. “The Manu Sina is expected to operate for decades and is made of high-quality materials that meet the highest safety and environmental international standards,” he said.

The project, supported by ADB and the Government of Tuvalu, aims to enhance the livelihoods of people in Tuvalu’s outer islands, its capital Funafuti, and neighboring countries, including Fiji and Kiribati. Additionally, it will rehabilitate port auxiliary infrastructure (fenders) and build the operational and maintenance capacity of Tuvalu’s Ministry of Transport, Energy, and Tourism to ensure the sustainability of this significant investment.