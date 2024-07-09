Left Menu

Fed Chair Powell Hints Possible Rate Cuts Amid Improving Inflation

In congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation remains above the 2% target but has shown signs of improvement. He hinted that further good data could justify interest rate cuts. The Fed also expressed concerns about economic risks if rates stay too high for too long.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:13 IST
Fed Chair Powell Hints Possible Rate Cuts Amid Improving Inflation
Jerome Powell

In a congressional testimony on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that while inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target, it has shown improvement in recent months. He noted that more positive data could justify interest rate cuts, signaling increased faith in the Fed's ability to control inflation.

Powell's comments highlighted a shift from earlier in the year, where progress on inflation seemed stagnant. Now, the Fed is more confident that price pressures will ease. However, Powell cautioned that prolonged high rates could pose risks to the job market and overall economy.

The stock market showed little change following Powell's remarks, with the S&P 500 inching up by 0.2%. U.S. Treasury yields saw slight increases, and the dollar index rose to 105.08. Economists voiced varying opinions, with some expecting rate cuts as early as September.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024