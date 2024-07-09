Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port's Grand Opening: A New Era for Kerala

Vizhinjam Port, Kerala's ambitious project, will see its trial operations begin on July 12, 2024, with the arrival of the container ship 'San Fernando' from China. The port, featuring advanced technologies, is set to be India's first semi-automated port, with full commissioning expected by September/October 2024.

The trial operation of Kerala's dream project, Vizhinjam Port, will commence with the arrival of a container ship from China on July 12, said state Port Minister V N Vasavan here on Tuesday.

Equipped with modern equipment and advanced automation and IT systems, Vizhinjam will become India's first semi-automated port, expected to be fully commissioned in September/October 2024.

The first container ship, 'San Fernando', is set to arrive at Vizhinjam on July 11, 2024, and the inaugural ceremony on July 12 will be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

With a capacity of 8,000 to 9,000 TEUs, 'San Fernando' will unload 2,000 containers at Vizhinjam and utilise the port's services for handling 400 containers, marking the start of regular commercial ship services.

The ceremony will start at 10 am and will be attended by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, central and state ministers, dignitaries, officials, and representatives of the public.

The minister said construction works have been completed to provide world-class services, paving the way for international vessels to call at the port.

Trial operations will continue for 2-3 months with the arrival of large vessels, and full commissioning is expected by September/October.

Leading shipping companies worldwide will follow suit, enabling full-scale transshipment operations at Vizhinjam Port.

