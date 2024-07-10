Tech Stocks Drive Nasdaq and S&P 500 to Record Highs Amid Fed Speculations

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record-high closes on Tuesday, driven by Nvidia's 2.5% gain after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that improving economic data could justify rate cuts. This optimism in AI growth countered the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's rate-cut schedule.

While Microsoft dipped 1.4%, Tesla surged 3.7%, contributing to the Nasdaq's sixth consecutive record-high close and the S&P 500's fifth. Powell's congressional testimony noted inflation still above 2% target but improving, though he refrained from signaling definite timing for any rate cuts.

Market sentiment reflects a 72% chance of a 25 basis point cut by September, as opposed to less than 50% a month ago. U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Bill Northey commented on the resilient U.S. economy, predicting moderate growth. Key inflation data and bank earnings later this week are closely watched.

