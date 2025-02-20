Tesla Under Scrutiny: Auto Safety Probes Intensify

Steve Bradbury, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Transportation Department, promised a fair approach to Tesla auto safety probes. He affirmed his commitment to holding automakers accountable, amid escalating safety concerns over Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and related vehicle collisions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is scrutinizing 2.4 million Tesla vehicles after incidents involving the FSD tech, emphasizing that these systems do not replace attentive human drivers. At a Senate hearing, Senator Gary Peters criticized Tesla for misleading consumers about the software's capabilities, citing fatalities related to misuse.

While Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, a close Trump adviser, faces criticism for his role in regulatory efforts, NHTSA continues to investigate recent and past safety issues. A recall of over two million Tesla vehicles raises questions about the adequacy of safety measures in its Autopilot system. The nomination of an Apple lawyer to head NHTSA underscores the ongoing focus on driver-assistance technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)