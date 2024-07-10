Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 18 Dead, 19 Injured

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said prima facie the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind.

Due to the impact of the collision, both the bus and the milk tanker overturned. The drivers of both vehicles are among the deceased. Injured individuals were transported to a hospital where their condition is reported to be stable. Efforts to identify all victims are ongoing, said Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.

