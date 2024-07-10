Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 18 Dead, 19 Injured

Eighteen people lost their lives and 19 others were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The tragic incident occurred near Jojikot village in the early hours of Wednesday. Speeding was the probable cause, and a probe has been initiated.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said prima facie the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind.

A tragic collision on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway claimed 18 lives and injured 19 others on Wednesday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest speeding as the cause, according to District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi. The incident occurred at around 5 am near Jojikot village.

Due to the impact of the collision, both the bus and the milk tanker overturned. The drivers of both vehicles are among the deceased. Injured individuals were transported to a hospital where their condition is reported to be stable. Efforts to identify all victims are ongoing, said Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.

