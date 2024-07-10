Tragedy on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Collision Claims 18 Lives

A devastating road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway claimed the lives of 18 people and left 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker early Wednesday morning, officials reported.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area. District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi indicated the bus, en route from Motihari in Bihar to Delhi, was speeding and hit the tanker from behind.

The collision caused both vehicles to overturn, resulting in a catastrophic scene with belongings scattered across the highway. Rescue operations rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, with police identifying 14 deceased. High-profile figures, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences and announced compensation for the victims.

