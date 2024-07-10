Left Menu

Tragedy on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Collision Claims 18 Lives

A tragic accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway where a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker, resulting in 18 deaths and 19 injuries. The bus was reportedly speeding. Officials have launched a probe, and both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister have expressed condolences and announced compensation for the victims.

Updated: 10-07-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:41 IST
A devastating road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway claimed the lives of 18 people and left 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker early Wednesday morning, officials reported.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area. District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi indicated the bus, en route from Motihari in Bihar to Delhi, was speeding and hit the tanker from behind.

The collision caused both vehicles to overturn, resulting in a catastrophic scene with belongings scattered across the highway. Rescue operations rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, with police identifying 14 deceased. High-profile figures, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences and announced compensation for the victims.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

