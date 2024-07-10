Stable Seas: A 50% Drop in Maritime Incidents in the Indian Ocean

The situation in India's ports has shown relative stability, with only two armed robbery incidents reported between January and June 2024, a regional maritime agency confirmed on Wednesday.

The previous year saw three such incidents, shared Krishnaswamy Natarajan, the executive director of the Singapore-based ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre. These robberies typically involve nominal items or engine spares, often sold on the black market.

'A total of 12 incidents occurred in the Indian Ocean Region within this period,' Natarajan reported during the release of ReCAAP's Half-Year Report.

