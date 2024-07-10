Left Menu

Stable Seas: A 50% Drop in Maritime Incidents in the Indian Ocean

From January to June 2024, only two armed robbery incidents were reported in Indian ports and anchorages, compared to three in the same period last year. Krishnaswamy Natarajan of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre noted improvements but urged vigilance and stricter enforcement of security codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:14 IST
The situation in India's ports has shown relative stability, with only two armed robbery incidents reported between January and June 2024, a regional maritime agency confirmed on Wednesday.

The previous year saw three such incidents, shared Krishnaswamy Natarajan, the executive director of the Singapore-based ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre. These robberies typically involve nominal items or engine spares, often sold on the black market.

'A total of 12 incidents occurred in the Indian Ocean Region within this period,' Natarajan reported during the release of ReCAAP's Half-Year Report.

