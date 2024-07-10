Siemens and RVNL secure Rs 766 crore order for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2
Siemens Limited, together with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has won a Rs 766 crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2. The project spans 58 km, connecting Bengaluru Airport to Central Silk Board, and involves advanced rail electrification and digital solutions.
Siemens Limited, in partnership with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has secured a significant order worth Rs 766 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The contract focuses on the electrification of Phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro project, an initiative aimed at enhancing sustainable public transport in the city.
Siemens Limited's contribution to the consortium amounts to approximately Rs 558 crore. The company will be responsible for designing, engineering, installing, and commissioning rail electrification technologies, along with implementing a digital Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.
The project encompasses 30 stations covering a stretch of 58 km, linking Bengaluru Airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram, and includes two depots. With this project, Siemens will have a presence in 11 out of the 20 Indian cities with Metro systems. According to Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, the execution of Phase 2 will play a crucial role in supporting Bengaluru's sustainable urban development.
