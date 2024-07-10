Left Menu

Siemens and RVNL secure Rs 766 crore order for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Siemens Limited, together with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has won a Rs 766 crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2. The project spans 58 km, connecting Bengaluru Airport to Central Silk Board, and involves advanced rail electrification and digital solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:44 IST
Siemens and RVNL secure Rs 766 crore order for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2
AI Generated Representative Image

Siemens Limited, in partnership with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has secured a significant order worth Rs 766 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The contract focuses on the electrification of Phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro project, an initiative aimed at enhancing sustainable public transport in the city.

Siemens Limited's contribution to the consortium amounts to approximately Rs 558 crore. The company will be responsible for designing, engineering, installing, and commissioning rail electrification technologies, along with implementing a digital Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

The project encompasses 30 stations covering a stretch of 58 km, linking Bengaluru Airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram, and includes two depots. With this project, Siemens will have a presence in 11 out of the 20 Indian cities with Metro systems. According to Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, the execution of Phase 2 will play a crucial role in supporting Bengaluru's sustainable urban development.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024