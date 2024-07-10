Left Menu

Tragic Bus Collision Claims 18 Lives on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Eighteen people died and 19 sustained injuries when a double-decker sleeper bus headed for Delhi collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The accident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village. Authorities are investigating the incident that saw vehicles overturned and significant casualties.

  Country:
  • India

Eighteen people lost their lives, and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus en route to Delhi collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, early Wednesday morning, officials reported.

The tragic accident happened at approximately 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police jurisdiction. Authorities indicate that the bus, originating from Motihari, Bihar, was speeding and struck the milk tanker from behind.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi confirmed the casualties and mentioned that 20 passengers with minor injuries continued their journey to Delhi in another bus. Both vehicles overturned from the impact, and cranes were deployed to clear the wreck. The bus's front was significantly mangled.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

