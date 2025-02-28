Cyclone Garance: Powerful Storm Hits La Reunion Causing Destruction and Fatalities

At least three fatalities were reported after Cyclone Garance struck La Reunion, a French overseas territory, on Friday, according to Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. With wind speeds reaching up to 155 kph, the cyclone caused significant disruptions, including damaged roofs and widespread power outages.

The storm initially prompted a purple alert, the highest warning level, which was later downgraded to red once the worst conditions passed. This change allowed rescue teams to assess the damage and begin assisting affected residents, although a stay-indoors order remained in effect due to expectations of continued rough weather.

Despite decreasing wind speeds, with gusts of 80-100 kph still likely overnight, heavy rains now pose a greater threat. Meteo France anticipates improving conditions by Saturday, with neighboring Mauritius already reopening its airport as the storm threat diminishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)