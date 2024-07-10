India and Taiwan Implement Mutual Recognition Agreement for Organic Products

The Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for organic products between India and Taiwan has been implemented effective from 8th July 2024, during the 9th Working Group on Trade Meeting in New Delhi. This implementation marks a significant milestone as it is the first bilateral agreement for organic products between the two countries.

The implementing agencies for the MRA are the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India, and the Agriculture and Food Agency (AFA), under the Ministry of Agriculture, Taiwan.

Under this agreement, agricultural products produced and handled organically in conformity with the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and accompanied by an organic demonstration document (transaction certificate, etc.) issued by an accredited certification body under NPOP are allowed for sale in Taiwan as organically produced, including the display of the “India Organic” logo.

Conversely, agricultural products produced and handled organically in conformity with the Organic Agriculture Promotion Act and accompanied by an organic demonstration document (transaction certificate, etc.) issued by an accredited certification body under Taiwanese regulation are allowed for sale in India as organically produced, including the display of the “Taiwan Organic” logo.

The mutual recognition agreement will ease the export of organic products by avoiding dual certifications, thus reducing compliance costs, simplifying compliance requirements by adhering to only one regulation, and enhancing trade opportunities in the organic sector.

This MRA will pave the way for the export of major Indian organic products such as rice, processed food, green/black and herbal tea, medicinal plant products, and more to Taiwan.