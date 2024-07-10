Kishtwar-Paddar Road Reopens After Massive Landslide

The crucial road connecting remote Paddar sub-division with district headquarters Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir was reopened Wednesday after a 10-day closure caused by a massive landslide, according to a senior government official.

The landslide, which occurred on June 30 near Nagseni, had disrupted vehicular movement and halted essential supplies to the Paddar sub-division.

'The road was successfully reopened following the clearance of the landslide debris at the Pathernaki Point of Nagseni,' stated Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav. Yadav, who personally test-drove his vehicle to ensure the road's safety, commended the residents' patience and the concerted efforts of all involved parties in this crucial operation.

Yadav visited the affected area on Tuesday and supervised the road clearance activities throughout the day. The combined efforts of district administration, police, General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), and hydroelectric power projects contributed to the road's reopening at Pathernaki slide point, restoring light vehicle traffic to the Paddar sub-division. The Deputy Commissioner noted that hundreds of stranded individuals, including pilgrims for the Machail Mata yatra, were now able to proceed, and essential commodities were supplied to Paddar.

On Sunday, Yadav trekked to the landslide site on the Paddar side, overseeing GREF's repair of the Singhrah bridge to ensure essential supplies from Himachal Pradesh reached the sub-division.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)