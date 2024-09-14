Children's Joy Shines as IYDF and Lordstown Sports Host Memorable Event in Panchkula

On a sunny September morning in Panchkula, Haryana, 38 children gathered outside Ashiana Children's Home for a special event organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Lordstown Sports. The event aimed to provide much-needed supplies and engaging activities to the children, enveloping them in warmth and care.

Led by Ashish Sukhija, his wife, and a dedicated volunteer team, preparations began early to ensure a memorable experience. Volunteers, including Shweta Talwar, Anurag Sukhija, Tinkoo, Bhawna, Pawan Garcha, Mukesh Singla, Ritesh Singla, Mohit Gupta, Pooja Munjal, and Anita, worked diligently. Items distributed included umbrellas, stationery, toys, and sports equipment. Essential goods like rice, flour, and Saffola cooking oil were also provided, bringing joy to the children's faces.

'Seeing the children's innocent smiles as they received their gifts was incredibly moving,' Ashish Sukhija noted. His wife played an active role in engaging with the youngsters. Fun games such as 'In and Out,' 'Parts of the Body,' 'Snatch the Parcel,' and 'Prick the Balloon' were organized, filling the air with laughter and teaching the values of cooperation and friendly competition.

Volunteers expressed immense satisfaction at seeing the children happy. Each volunteer was committed to ensuring the children felt supported and cared for. Mrs. Sonia, head of Ashiana Children's Home, expressed gratitude towards IYDF and Lordstown Sports for their generosity, stating that the donations brought much-needed warmth and kindness.

Reflecting on the event, Ashish Sukhija shared his concerns about children who require ongoing help and support. However, he recognized the event as a meaningful experience that brought joy and hope. The partnership between IYDF and Lordstown Sports aims to continue similar initiatives, ensuring more children experience societal warmth and support.

