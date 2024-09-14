Karnataka Set to Hike Milk Prices Amidst Farmers' Welfare Focus
Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna announced plans for a milk price hike, highlighting the state's low procurement and selling rates compared to others. A meeting will be convened to finalize the increase, which aims to benefit farmers. The Chief Minister has endorsed this move amid media criticism and economic considerations.
- India
Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Saturday announced a potential hike in milk prices, citing the state's uniquely low procurement and selling rates.
Rajanna pointed out that Karnataka procures milk at Rs 31 per litre and sells it at Rs 45, which is significantly lower than in other states where prices range between Rs 58-60 per litre.
Aiming to align prices with national levels for the benefit of farmers, a meeting will be convened in Bengaluru to decide on the hike. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has endorsed the move, stressing its importance for rural development and economic growth despite media criticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
