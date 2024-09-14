Left Menu

Karnataka Set to Hike Milk Prices Amidst Farmers' Welfare Focus

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna announced plans for a milk price hike, highlighting the state's low procurement and selling rates compared to others. A meeting will be convened to finalize the increase, which aims to benefit farmers. The Chief Minister has endorsed this move amid media criticism and economic considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Saturday announced a potential hike in milk prices, citing the state's uniquely low procurement and selling rates.

Rajanna pointed out that Karnataka procures milk at Rs 31 per litre and sells it at Rs 45, which is significantly lower than in other states where prices range between Rs 58-60 per litre.

Aiming to align prices with national levels for the benefit of farmers, a meeting will be convened in Bengaluru to decide on the hike. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has endorsed the move, stressing its importance for rural development and economic growth despite media criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

