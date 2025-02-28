Government Sets Ambitious 31 Million Tonne Wheat Procurement Target for 2025-26
The government has set a wheat procurement target of 31 million tonnes for the 2025-26 rabi marketing season. Despite aiming for a record wheat production of 115 million tonnes, the procurement target is lower than previous years. The minimum support price for wheat is set at Rs 2,425 per quintal.
The government has announced a wheat procurement target of 31 million tonnes for the upcoming 2025-26 rabi marketing season, despite the agriculture ministry's aim for a record production of 115 million tonnes in 2024-25.
The new target was set during a meeting with state food secretaries on Friday, where officials assessed procurement strategies for wheat, rice, and coarse grains, aiming to maximize outputs and ensure nutrition through diversified crops.
To support farmers, the minimum support price for wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal. The Food Corporation of India and state agencies will facilitate this effort to meet welfare schemes, despite past shortfalls in procurement targets.
