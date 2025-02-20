India Strengthens Defence with Major RTFLT Procurement

In a strategic move to enhance its military capabilities, India's Ministry of Defence has signed contracts with ACE Limited and JCB India Limited for the acquisition of 1,868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLT). The total cost for this procurement amounts to Rs 697.35 crore, benefiting the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The contract was formalized in the presence of Defence Secretary RK Singh, highlighting the significance of RTFLTs in bolstering combat and logistical support by reducing manual handling. This move is poised to boost the operational effectiveness of the armed forces significantly.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized the employment potential this project holds for the MSME sector through component manufacturing, aligning with India's 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' initiatives. This procurement marks a pivotal step in modernizing India's defence infrastructure and enhancing national manufacturing capabilities.

Further, the government has implemented several policies to foster indigenous design and production in defence, advancing towards self-reliance. Increasing investments in defence manufacturing coincide with global companies' readiness to share critical expertise with India.

Impressively, India's defence exports have surged to Rs 21,083 crore in the financial year 2023-24, a 32.5% increase from the previous fiscal year. This growth reflects a significant uptick in the nation's defence manufacturing capabilities over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)