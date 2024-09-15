Left Menu

Multiple Tragedies: Road Accidents Claim Lives in Odisha

At least six people were killed and 11 others injured in three separate road accidents in Odisha. Incidents occurred in Bolangir and Mayurbhanj districts. Victims were taken to local medical colleges. Police have registered cases and begun investigations into the causes of these tragic accidents.

Updated: 15-09-2024 13:12 IST
Multiple Tragedies: Road Accidents Claim Lives in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people were killed and 11 others injured in three separate road accidents in Odisha, police reported on Sunday. A collision on National Highway 26 near Madhiapali in Bolangir district led to the death of two motorcyclists, who were declared dead at a medical college.

Four more fatalities and 11 injuries occurred in Mayurbhanj district late Saturday. In one instance, two motorcyclists died after rammed into a truck near Palbani on NH-18. The victims were identified as Bikash Mohanta and Mitu Mohanta.

Additionally, a speeding car carrying 13 people struck a roadside tree near Khasadiha, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The deceased were Bhuban Sing and Jayanta Sing. Police have registered cases and are investigating the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

