Multiple Tragedies: Road Accidents Claim Lives in Odisha

At least six people were killed and 11 others injured in three separate road accidents in Odisha, police reported on Sunday. A collision on National Highway 26 near Madhiapali in Bolangir district led to the death of two motorcyclists, who were declared dead at a medical college.

Four more fatalities and 11 injuries occurred in Mayurbhanj district late Saturday. In one instance, two motorcyclists died after rammed into a truck near Palbani on NH-18. The victims were identified as Bikash Mohanta and Mitu Mohanta.

Additionally, a speeding car carrying 13 people struck a roadside tree near Khasadiha, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The deceased were Bhuban Sing and Jayanta Sing. Police have registered cases and are investigating the incidents.

