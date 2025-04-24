Justice Department's Grant Shake-Up Sparks Controversy

In a significant policy shift, the U.S. Justice Department has canceled more than 365 grants that had previously funded critical services such as mental health care for police officers and support for crime and sexual assault victims.

The moves, confirmed by internal records and anonymous sources, leave various organizations scrambling to appeal the cuts and continue their work without the anticipated financial support.

Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the decision, citing alignment with President Donald Trump's administration priorities, but affected groups warn of severe consequences for the programs and individuals they support.

