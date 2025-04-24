Congo and M23 Rebels Agree on Truce: A New Hope for Peace

In a significant breakthrough, the government of Congo and the M23 rebels have agreed to a truce following peace negotiations in Qatar. This joint decision was announced on Wednesday through a joint statement from both parties, signaling a committed effort towards peace in the conflict-ridden eastern region.

The announcement comes after previous attempts at a unilateral ceasefire failed to prevent hostilities. Delegations from both sides met earlier this month in Doha to discuss the terms of the agreement, which may signal a shift in the longstanding conflict that has plagued eastern Congo.

Despite the announcement, the situation on the ground remains uncertain. The conflict, marked by the presence of around 100 armed groups, has displaced over 7 million people, leading to one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. The UN Human Rights Council continues to investigate atrocities committed by both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)