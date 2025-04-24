Left Menu

Elon Musk's Shift Away from Government Role Sparks Cabinet Empowerment

Elon Musk's decision to reduce his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is prompting a shift in power dynamics within the Trump administration.

Elon Musk's announcement to scale back his commitment to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reshaping power dynamics within the Trump administration. Cabinet secretaries are poised to reclaim control over budget decisions, having been overshadowed by Musk's influence since DOGE's inception on Trump's first day in office.

Musk, who plans to focus more on Tesla, leaves a vacuum in leadership just as DOGE's mandate faces expiration. His departure signals a potential transition toward more calculated spending cuts, rather than sweeping reductions, as agency heads assert their decision-making authority without Musk's oversight.

With Musk stepping back, Amy Gleason is eyed as a potential successor to lead DOGE. Meanwhile, the young engineers hired by Musk are expected to face increased scrutiny about their roles and qualifications. Despite the leadership shift, budget-cutting efforts are anticipated to continue seamlessly, maintaining Trump's agenda.

