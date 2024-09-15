Left Menu

Narendra Modi Unveils Infrastructure Boost in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched various projects worth Rs 660 crore in Jharkhand, including the Madhupur bypass line, Hazaribag depot, and doubling of several rail lines. These initiatives aim to enhance mobility and introduce new services while he is on a three-day visit to multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched various projects worth Rs 660 crore from Ranchi, Jharkhand, aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure.

Among the initiatives are the foundation stones for the Madhupur bypass line in Deoghar district and the Hazaribag town coaching depot. 'The depot will help start several new trains and services,' Modi stated.

Additionally, Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Kurkura-Kanaroan line, part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single-line section and the Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri, and Chandrapura stations. This project aims to enhance the mobility of goods and passenger traffic.

The Prime Minister also launched four road-under-bridges (RUBs) and emphasized that the work on laying railway lines, doubling them, and developing modern facilities at railway stations is progressing rapidly in Jharkhand.

This launch is part of Modi's three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha, where he is expected to lay foundation stones and launch projects worth over Rs 12,460 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

