Sterling and Wilson Sees Explosive Profit Growth

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) reported a significant rise in net profit for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 55 crore, driven by an increase in income.

Compared to the Rs 1.40 crore earned in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the company's financial results mark a substantial improvement.

The total income for the quarter soared to Rs 2,506.45 crore, with expenses reaching Rs 2,419.73 crore. For the full fiscal year FY25, SWREL's net profit was reported at Rs 85.55 crore, contrasting with a loss of Rs 210.79 crore in FY24.

(With inputs from agencies.)