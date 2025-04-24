India Halts Visa Services for Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions
India has abruptly suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and invalidated all previously issued visas. The decision, announced by the foreign ministry, urges Indian nationals currently in Pakistan to return home promptly, reflecting escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:01 IST
In a sudden diplomatic move, India has suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens with immediate effect, causing widespread concern among those affected. The foreign ministry announced on Thursday that all existing visas issued to Pakistanis have also been revoked.
The action reflects mounting tensions between the neighboring countries and poses a significant impact on individuals and families relying on cross-border travel.
Furthermore, the Indian government has advised all Indian nationals currently residing in Pakistan to return at the earliest opportunity, indicating the seriousness of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russian Diplomat Detained in France
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France-Russia Border Incident Escalates
Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Russia and Romania in Tit-for-Tat Expulsions
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels Romanian Diplomats
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Summons Romanian Envoy