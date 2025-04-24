India Halts Visa Services for Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

In a sudden diplomatic move, India has suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens with immediate effect, causing widespread concern among those affected. The foreign ministry announced on Thursday that all existing visas issued to Pakistanis have also been revoked.

The action reflects mounting tensions between the neighboring countries and poses a significant impact on individuals and families relying on cross-border travel.

Furthermore, the Indian government has advised all Indian nationals currently residing in Pakistan to return at the earliest opportunity, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)