Nitish Katara murder case: SC grants interim bail to convict Vikas Yadav till May 8 to meet ailing mother.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Nitish Katara murder case: SC grants interim bail to convict Vikas Yadav till May 8 to meet ailing mother.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nagpur Police Under Scrutiny Amidst Alleged Negligence in Murder Case
Tragedy Strikes: Army Soldier Shot Dead While Testifying in Murder Case
Twists in the Tale: Bhubaneswar Murder Case Unravels A Sinister Plot
High-Stakes Court Drama: Karad's Plea for Discharge in Sarpanch Murder Case
Temple Priest Arrested in Journalist's Murder Case