West Bengal Moves to Regulate E-Rickshaw Unrest

The West Bengal transport department has announced a strategic plan to streamline the registration process of e-rickshaws and phase out unregistered and illegally manufactured vehicles.

This move comes after numerous complaints from various bodies about the presence of hundreds of thousands of unregistered e-rickshaws built without adhering to standard procedures or safety guidelines.

District magistrates have been directed to identify and eliminate these battery-operated vehicles, built clandestinely in local garages, by following a time-bound process.

In a notice issued on September 12, Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan confirmed that the department had received representations concerning the registration non-compliance of e-rickshaws manufactured by different companies after obtaining approvals from competent authorities.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, only authorized agencies are permitted to conduct product testing and issue certification.

The notice added that new applicants, complying with all stipulated guidelines, would receive trade licenses within a week, and the registration applications would be processed within 48 hours.

An official from the transport department estimated around 200,000 unregistered e-rickshaws were currently operating on the state's roads but did not provide a specific timeline for their removal, stating that the process has already begun with the notification issued on September 12.

Bus operator bodies, including the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate, have reported that the rise in e-rickshaw numbers has led to the closure or reduction of bus services on several routes.

Tapan Banerjee, Syndicate Secretary, stated that many popular routes outside Kolkata had shut down due to the proliferation of illegal e-rickshaws, leading to a crisis in the stage carriage sector, which complies with all regulatory norms and regularly pays taxes.

